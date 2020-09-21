VCU professor drops out of race for Richmond mayor

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Michael Gilbert, a Virginia Commonwealth University professor without any previous political experience, suspended his campaign for Richmond mayor last week, leaving five candidates for voters to choose from.

Gilbert, who centered his platform on what he called, “Unity Through Community,” noted the struggle to raise money during the race and the burden it put on his campaign in a series of tweets last Tuesday explaining his decision to suspend his campaign.

“Being a first-time candidate, I have come to the unfortunate conclusion that in politics, money is far more important than ideas or platform,” Gilbert wrote on Sept. 15. “As a prudent economist, I have run the numbers and I do not think there is a large probability for me to be successful in this race.”

According to the nonpartisan Virginia Public Access Project, Gilbert’s campaign raised about $1,700, with $1,000 coming from Gilbert himself.

“In addition to that, I have found it’s incredibly difficult to run a campaign solely on volunteers, and effectively engage potential voters in the age of COVID-19 (e.g. door-knocking),” Gilbert continued.

