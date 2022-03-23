RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) administration released a proposed range of tuition increases, as well as fee increases for students for the 2022-23 school year Tuesday.

The school introduced the increases at a meeting of the VCU Board of Visitors Tuesday.

The proposed tuition increases range from 3% to 6% for undergraduate students and graduate students for the fiscal year 2022-23. According to the school citing inflation, state-mandated salary increases and a need for more student financial aid were all reasons for the proposed higher prices.

“The recommended increase allows VCU to pay its share of state-mandated salary increases for employees, increase student financial aid and address faculty promotion, salaries and tenure,” said Karol Kain Gray, senior vice president and chief financial officer for VCU in a release.

In addition, the school proposed an increase of $145 (4.8%) in mandatory fees.

The increase in mandatory fees include:

$112 increase in the university fee,

$14 increase in the technology fee

$5 increase in the health service fee

$10 increase in the academic support services fee

$4 increase in the library fee

According to VCU, undergraduate students enrolled in 15 credits per semester would pay $15,641 at 3% to $16,017 at a 6% increase in tuition and mandatory fees in the 2022-23 academic year, an increase of $523 to $899. Out-of-state undergraduate students’ tuition and mandatory fees would be set at $37,587 to $38,573, an increase of $1,131 to $2,117.

The proposed budget anticipates a 5% average merit pool increase for faculty and staff compensation, according to the release, and adjunct faculty would also receive a 5% salary increase.

The release said the VCU Board of Visitors will be accepting public input through an online portal and will vote on the proposed tuition and fees at its May 13 meeting.