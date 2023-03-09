BROOKLYN (WRIC) — The Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Rams Men’s Basketball team defeated Davidson College’s Wildcats 71-53.

Going into the game, VCU was the top seed, while Davidson was the number 8 seed. The Rams’ record in A-10 play for this season is now 16-3. In comparison, the Wildcats’ record in A-10 play is now 8-11.

The game tipped off at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 9, in the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and finished around 1:30 p.m. Davidson defeated St. Bonaventure to make it to the second round. Clinching the A-10 Regular Season Championship earned VCU a double bye.

Earlier this week, VCU point guard, Adrian “Ace” Baldwin, Jr., was named the A-10 Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. Baldwin was the highest scorer for VCU with 11 points against Davidson.

Senior forward Brandon Johns Jr. and Sophomore forward Jalen Deloach both earned third-team All-Conference honors as well.

The Rams’ next game will now be Saturday, March 11, at 1 p.m. They will play the winner of today’s battle between George Mason and Saint Louis.