VCU Rams, Richmond Spiders basketball partnering for school supply drive for Fox Elementary

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — As the Virginia Commonwealth University Rams and Richmond Spiders basketball teams face off tonight for the final Capital City Classic of the season, they are also joining forces to provide aid for William Fox Elementary School, which burned down Friday, Feb. 11.

Fans going to the Siegel Center for the game are encouraged to bring school supplies to help replace what was lost in the fire, including:

New and gently used K – 5th Grade Level Books (There is a particular need for books featuring diverse characters and experiences. Fox Elementary is a majority minority school.)

Clorox Wipes & Hand Sanitizer (unopened)

Crayola Crayons or Colored Pencils

Packs of Washable Markers

Composition or Spiral Notebooks

Index Cards

Dry-Erase Markers

#2 Pencils

Pocket Folders

Wide-ruled loose-leaf paper

Boxes of tissues

Highlighters

Black, blue or red ink pens

Reusable water bottles

Glue Sticks

Supplies will be collected before, during and after the game. They can also be dropped off in the lobby of the Siegel Center or the ticket office at the Robins Center at U of R for the next two weeks.

Neither of the teams will be able to accept monetary contributions but anyone wishing to do so can make a donation though the Richmond Public Schools Education Foundation.

Tonight’s game between VCU and U of R will tip off tonight at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2.