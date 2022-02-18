VCU Rams, Richmond Spiders basketball partnering for school supply drive for Fox Elementary

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — As the Virginia Commonwealth University Rams and Richmond Spiders basketball teams face off tonight for the final Capital City Classic of the season, they are also joining forces to provide aid for William Fox Elementary School, which burned down Friday, Feb. 11.
Fans going to the Siegel Center for the game are encouraged to bring school supplies to help replace what was lost in the fire, including:
- New and gently used K – 5th Grade Level Books (There is a particular need for books featuring diverse characters and experiences. Fox Elementary is a majority minority school.)
- Clorox Wipes & Hand Sanitizer (unopened)
- Crayola Crayons or Colored Pencils
- Packs of Washable Markers
- Composition or Spiral Notebooks
- Index Cards
- Dry-Erase Markers
- #2 Pencils
- Pocket Folders
- Wide-ruled loose-leaf paper
- Boxes of tissues
- Highlighters
- Black, blue or red ink pens
- Reusable water bottles
- Glue Sticks
Supplies will be collected before, during and after the game. They can also be dropped off in the lobby of the Siegel Center or the ticket office at the Robins Center at U of R for the next two weeks.
Neither of the teams will be able to accept monetary contributions but anyone wishing to do so can make a donation though the Richmond Public Schools Education Foundation.
Tonight’s game between VCU and U of R will tip off tonight at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2.