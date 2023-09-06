RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A $1.5 million grant has been given to a team of clinical psychologists at Virginia Commonwealth (VCU) Massey Cancer Center to help treat insomnia among military members, veterans, their beneficiaries and civilians diagnosed with brain cancer.

The grant, which comes from the U.S. Department of Defense, will be used to treat insomnia — a sleep disorder that is common with brain cancer patients and involves difficulty falling asleep, staying asleep and getting quality rest, according to a spokesperson for the university.

In addition to those with brain cancer, rates of insomnia among active service members are significantly higher than in the general population. Nearly half of all veterans experience insomnia, compared with 6-10% of the general public, said the university.

Active military members or veterans are also at a heightened risk for brain cancer when compared to those with other occupations, according to VCU. Further, brain tumors are the third most common cause of cancer death among active-duty service members in the U.S. military.

“Insomnia is a mental health diagnosis in and of itself, but is also associated with other psychological concerns, including anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress, substance abuse and suicidal thoughts and behaviors,” said Ashlee Loughan, Ph.D., LCP, a clinical neuropsychologist, director of the LiveNOW Lab and member of the Cancer Prevention and Control research program at Massey. “Treating insomnia in brain cancer patients has the potential to impact a wide range of mental health and life quality concerns, particularly relevant to the military population and its beneficiaries.”

After a survey of patients from Massey Cancer Center’s neuro-oncology clinic, it was found that about half of the respondents expressed interest in treatment options that did not include medications.

To serve this interest, the funding will be used to implement a virtual telehealth therapeutic intervention program using Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I) — a drug-free approach to the sleep disorder, which incorporates educational, behavioral and cognitive intervention strategies as part of treatment, according to the university.

CBT-I, which is is proven to be an effective, non-pharmacological treatment for insomnia, will be used through a controlled, randomized clinical trial, according to the university. If it’s found to be beneficial, the treatment can lead to a larger efficacy study.

Patients will be recruited for this program through the Massey Cancer Center, through a partnership with the Richmond Va. Medical Center and a “national launch on neuro-oncology social media platforms,” according to the university.