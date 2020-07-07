VCU receives $3.1M grant to study mental health programs in schools

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Researchers at Virginia Commonwealth University received a $3.1 million grant to study mental health programs in schools.

The funding, provided by the National Institute of Mental Health, to go toward studies of whether mental health programs in schools are effective after the removal of research support.

The study, “Multilevel Determinants of Implementation and Sustainment in the Education Sector,” will take place in elementary schools located in Virginia and Florida.

“The researchers will work closely with teachers and administrators over the course of an academic year to gather data through questionnaires, classroom observations, and interviews to understand the factors that influence sustainment of evidence-based practices,” VCU said an article announcing the grant.

