RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Congressman Donald McEachin delivered two checks totaling more than $1.3 million to Virginia Commonwealth University Thursday.

Almost one million will be going towards VCU’s “RVA Gun Violence Prevention Framework,” helping to establish a public health response to violence in the city.

$400,000 will go towards recruiting, training, and supporting high-quality early childhood teachers.

“High quality, early childhood education has been shown to dramatically enhance youth’s cognitive, psychological, and emotional development and better prepare them for their primary education,” said Rep. McEachin in a release.

VCU President, Dr. Michael Rao, said the funds will help the community as it changes.

“As we’ve seen in the last couple of years, the needs of Americans are changing rapidly. And so for that reason we are committed, and this is our vision, to put the needs of our students and our patients first.”

Congressman McEachin said the funding is just one solution to help fight gun violence and promote public health in Richmond.