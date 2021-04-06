VCU releases statement after student shot and killed in Carver, increases police presence

VCU Student, 20-year-old Cody Woodson has been identified as the victim of Monday night’s shooting. (Photo shared with 8News by Woodson’s girlfriend with permission from the family)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University student Cody Woodson, 20, was shot and killed in the 400 block of Gilmer Street on Monday night. Following Woodson’s identification on Tuesday the university released a statement about his death.

The letter from Gail Hackett, Provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, sends thoughts and prayers to Woodson’s family and loved ones. VCU’s counseling center will be offering services to people impacted by Woodson’s death.

VCU’s statement reiterates some information from police, including that Woodson was shot and killed shortly after 8 p.m. on Gilmer street. According to VCU, police don’t currently know the motive and the shooter was last seen running west.

In response to the back to back shootings in the area there will be an increased VCU Police Department presence in Carver. The department will continue working with the Richmond Police Department on the investigation.

VCU COUNSELING CENTER: 804-828-6200

VCU PD EMERGENCY NUMBER: 804-828-1234