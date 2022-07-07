RPD are currently investigating a shooting incident that happened at Jamaica House during the morning of Thursday, July 7 (Photo: 8News).

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that happened at Jamaica House resulting from a verbal altercation.

At 10:23 this morning, the VCU Police Department received a call about a possible shooting at the intersection of Henry St. and Broad St., next to VCU residential building Broad and Belvidere.

During their investigation, RPD found that a woman was leaving the restaurant when a man asked her for money. An argument ensued, resulting in the man picking up a chair and throwing it at the woman.

Police said the woman then pulled out a gun and fired it, although it did not hit the man. When he ran out of the restaurant, the woman pursued him in her car, driving on the wrong side of the road. VCUPD pulled her over.

RPD is currently leading the investigation with VCUPD assisting. Richmond police said they are currently looking for the male assault suspect.

A VCU Alert was sent saying the incident was resolved around 11 a.m.

This is a breaking news article and will continue to be updated.