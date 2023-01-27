RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia Commonwealth University student is dead after she was hit by a car on Laurel and West Main Streets Friday morning.

In an email to students, faculty and staff on Friday, Jan. 27, Vice President of VCU Student Affairs Aaron J. Hart announced that a VCU student had been hit by a car at 9 a.m. Friday morning. The student, Mahrokh Khan, was crossing the street at Laurel and West Main Streets when she was hit. Khan was taken to VCU Medical Center where she later died.

The Richmond Police Department is now investigating this incident.

“The VCU Division of Student Affairs and VCU Police join President Rao and the Entire VCU community in extending our sincerest condolences to Mahrokh’s family, friends and all who knew her,” Hart wrote.

The email also stated that University Counseling Services would be available to any students who need support during this time.

Hart concluded his email by reminding community members of the importance of sharing roads with the VCU community, including staying focused on traffic signals and being aware of cyclists and pedestrians. He also reminded pedestrians to be aware of their surroundings while walking on campus.