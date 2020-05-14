VCU student goes viral for ‘Tik Tok’ Irish dancing video

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A ‘Tik Tok’ challenge is helping a Virginia Commonwealth University rising senior go viral for their Irish dancing.

Morgan Bullock told 8News Wednesday she was inspired to join a ‘Tik Tok’ challenge to the “Savage” remix, made famous by rapper Meg the Stallion and pop artist Beyonce. Her routine has been viewed, liked and shared by millions worldwide.

The video even caught the attention of Ireland’s Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, who invited the VCU Ram to perform in the country’s St. Patrick’s Day festival next year.

Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles, even reposted the video.

While the coronavirus pandemic remains a difficult time for many, Bullock told 8News the stay-at-home order has allowed her to ‘tap’ back into her passion for dance.

“With all the extra time, I was like ‘why not get back into dance’, it’s something I’ve been passionate about for so many years and I, unfortunately, had to take a year off due to injuries and having to balance other things,” she told 8News. “It’s definitely the silver lining in all of this, for me, is having the time to get back into doing what I love.”

this remix has no business being this hard 😩😤 pic.twitter.com/JZQh0jvtg5 — m (@Morrghan) May 2, 2020

Bullock adds that she hopes to inspire other people of color to take up Irish dancing.

