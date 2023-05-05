RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Another student at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) has reportedly been killed in a crash on campus.

According to a release from VCU, Shawn Soares died in a crash in the 300 block of West Main Street on Thursday evening.

In January 2023, a similar incident occurred in which another VCU student was hit by a car and killed on West Main Street — just a few blocks west of Thursday’s crash. A week after that, in early February, another pedestrian was hit by a commercial vehicle near the university’s campus.

The Richmond Police Department Crash Team is continuing to investigate the incident.

“Shawn’s death is tragic and heartbreaking,” said VCU President, Michael Rao. “I knew Shawn and worked with him on many issues. He was an exceptionally positive force in our world and was living to make the lives of everyone better. He was one of the best students I’ve ever known.”

According to the university, traffic enforcement has already increased since earlier this semester — with 695 traffic stops, 228 warnings, 811 citations and 61 arrests. VCU is also expecting a report from an independent expert due on July 1 that will outline possible improvements.

“It is clear that major change is needed to the city streets and sidewalks on and adjacent to our campuses,” a release from VCU reads. “The university is 100 percent committed to making improvements and is counting on the city to partner with us.”

In the wake of Soares’ death, VCU is encouraging students who need assistance to use the university’s counseling resources. Faculty members and staff have access to their own separate resources as well.