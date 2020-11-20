VCU students head home for Thanksgiving during the pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Thanksgiving is right around the corner and college students are faced with the decision on whether or not to travel home during the pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control is recommending Thanksgiving travel. However, at Virginia Commonwealth University, campus is closing November 25 at noon, so students 8News spoke with are heading home.

All final exams at VCU will be virtual, meaning most students will not return to campus until January.

Nyah Casavant and Payton Woodson moved out of their dorms Friday.

“You have to be out of the dorm unless you filed a form that says you can stay, I think, a couple days longer,” Casavant said.

The two are carpooling since their families are neighbors back home in Chesapeake.

“I actually want to see my family because a lot of them are coming from out of town. It’s going to be interesting with corona and masks and Thanksgiving,” said Woodson.

Freshman Dillon McKay’s family lives right down the road in Short Pump. He is still taking precautions before he heads home on Tuesday.

“I’m planning on going to KidMed right down the block. I’m going to get COVID tested because I don’t want my family being exposed at all,” McKay told 8News.

He said he feels safe traveling the short distance for the holiday.

“I’ve loved Richmond because everyone around the city has kept their masks on really well, so that’s what I love about VCU,” McKay said.

VCU is providing voluntary exit COVID-19 testing to 1,800 students who signed up.

The university is requiring all students living on-campus to get tested before returning for the spring semester.

