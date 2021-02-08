VCU students volunteer to help local vaccination efforts

FILE – In this Dec. 14, 2020 file photo The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19 is seen at Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg, Idaho. State and federal court judges and staffers are getting access to some of Idaho’s limited doses of coronavirus vaccine even though they are not on the state’s vaccine priority list. Workers with the U.S. District Courts in Boise were offered vaccinations on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, as were some Ada County Courthouse employees. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University students and staff are some of the many people stepping up to administer vaccines in the region.

According to a VCU news release, students studying subjects related to health and community outreach are volunteering to administer shots, monitor people after their inoculation, document vaccinations and draw up doses of the vaccine.

“Students may be one of the keys to unlock the solution,” said Benjamin Van Tassell, Pharm.D., an associate professor at the VCU School of Pharmacy who is volunteering to give the vaccines.

Through the newly established VCU Vaccine Corps, people from the VCU community have been able to sign up to be connected with opportunities to help with Virginia’s vaccination efforts. The group is also working to train students so they are ready to help.

Less than a month after the group formed almost 1,200 people have expressed interest in volunteering. Of the interested people, 900 are students. So far over 250 students have been trained to give vaccine doses.