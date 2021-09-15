VCU suspends recreational basketball at RecWell facilities

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Recreational basketball at VCU RecWell facilities is being temporarily suspended due to ongoing issues with non-compliance with the mask policy.

Per university guidelines, all RecWell participants, regardless of vaccination status, must wear a mask at all indoor Recreational Sports facilities, including during exercise and using the equipment. The only exception is while swimming in the pool or showering.

Currently, Intramural and Sport Club basketball activities are allowed to continue.