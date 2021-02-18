VCU will begin offering in-person classes starting March 4

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University will begin offering in-person and hybrid classes starting March 4, according to an email sent out to students and staff.

Michael Rao, president of VCU, said the college made this decision based on a number of factors including coronavirus positivity rates, a review of available on-campus isolation space and COVID-19 testing capacity.

“VCU will continue all COVID-19 safety precautions from the fall semester, including mandatory mask wearing, physical distancing, enhanced disinfection of spaces, symptom monitoring, and when necessary, quarantine, and isolation,” Rao said in the email announcement.

In addition, VCU said it will be taking additional safety precautions such as mandatory updated student and employee training and the use of an Entry Pass. An Entry Pass requires students and staff to complete a daily asymptomatic surrvalience test in order to enter certain facilities on campus.

You can find a complete summary of the Spring 2021 information online here.