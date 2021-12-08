VCU to bring back in-person commencement

Virginia Commonwealth University is holding Fall 2021 commencement on Saturday, the first time the event will take place in person since Fall 2019.

The commencement will take place at the Seigel Center, 1200 West Broad St. at 10 a.m. Dec. 11 to honor the approximately 3000 graduates of August and December 2021.

Commencement ceremonies for May, August and December of 2020 were all cancelled because of COVID-19, all students from those graduating classes will be honored as well.

VCU is also holding in-person graduation ceremonies for the class of Fall 2021 at the department, school and college levels.

VCU School of Pharmacy student and Miss America 2019 and 2020, Camille Schrier, will be the commencement keynote speaker at the event.

The university-wide commencement will be live streamed at vcu.edu, and more information about the event is on commencement.vcu.edu.