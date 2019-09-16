1  of  4
VCU to demolish Franklin Street Gym

A $121 million STEM building will replace the gym

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VCU will demolish the Franklin Street Gym to make way for its new state of the art STEM building.

According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, the VCU Board of Visitors voted on Friday to tear down the gym.

The new million-dollar, six-story building will have 34 teaching labs and classrooms for research and hands-on learning. Degrees in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math are at an all-time high.

About 15,000 VCU students take stem classes every year. The university plans to use the space to expand its current STEM program.

The Franklin Street Gym will be demolished in the spring of 2020.

