RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) will hold its December commencement ceremony this weekend to honor and celebrate graduating students.

VCU’s graduation ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9 at the Stuart C. Siegel Center located at 1200 W. Broad Street.

No tickets are required. According to VCU, the Siegal Center’s doors will open for guests at 9 a.m. and seating will be available until capacity is reached.

The graduation’s keynote address will be delivered by Sethuraman Panchanathan, Ph.D., director of the National Science Foundation.

According to VCU, about 2,500 students graduate in August and December — representing 31 states and 31 countries. The number of students also includes 560 first-generation graduates.

The university will also stream the graduation ceremony on VCU’s website.