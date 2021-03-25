VCU to hold in-person departmental level graduation ceremonies, virtual event for entire university

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University has not been able to offer in-person graduation ceremonies since Dec. 2019 but now the class of 2021 will get to do at least some of their celebrating in-person.

The university announced on Thursday that individual departments will be able to hold smaller graduation ceremonies. For instance, departments such as history or physics will be able to hold an event in-person for just those students and a set number of guests.

There are no specific details available for in-person ceremonies currently but VCU says more will be available as academic units create finalized plans. Students should expect to receive direct notifications with the date, time, location and number of guests allowed at each event. For anyone unable to attend an in-person event, VCU will be providing virtual and accessible viewing options.

The entire class of 2021 will not be able to come together in-person but there will be a universitywide virtual commencement. This event will include a Zoom gathering for students, video testimonials, photos from graduates, speeches and music.

“It’s important that we recognize the accomplishments of the VCU Class of 2021,” VCU President Michael Rao, Ph.D., said. “As leaders, problem-solvers and agents of change they’ve combined what they learned in and out of the classroom and are among the very best the world has to offer. I look forward to celebrating their achievements in May, and I’m pleased in-person gatherings are possible for smaller graduation events.”