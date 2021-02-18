VCU to remain closed and cancels Friday classes; medical center still open

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University announced it will be closed on Friday and all classes will be canceled due to the continued effects of the winter storm.

The closures include the VCU Student Commons and Rec Sports, the Cabell and Health Sciences libraries and VCU dental clinics.

However, the VCU Medical Center will remain open tomorrow. VCU outpatient clinics and pre-procedure COVID-19 testing sites will open at 10 a.m. If you have any questions regarding your appointment, VCU asks you contact the clinic directly.

The college said employee teleworking is canceled for Feb. 19, but weather designated employees should report to campus as normal unless specified differently by their supervisor.

You can find changes made to VCU Dining operations or hours online here.