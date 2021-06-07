VCU to require vaccines for students by July 15

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University announced on Monday that all students either living, attending classes or working on campus must be vaccinated before the fall semester.

Students will have until July 15 to report their vaccination to VCU’s University Student Health Services. VCU asks that students attending classes between now and the fall semester should attempt to report their vaccination sooner.

The university will be honoring religious and health exemptions to vaccination. Anyone who is exempt from the vaccine will instead need to follow guidelines including mask use, surveillance testing, daily health checks and quarantine procedures. Students who are fully vaccinated will no longer have to follow these measures.

VCU is no longer requiring social distancing measures in campus spaces. Masks will still be required in residence hall common areas, health care settings and anywhere that accommodations are made for people who are immune-compromised.

During the fall semester, VCU will still offer contact tracing, surveillance testing and extra cleaning efforts.