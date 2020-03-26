RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University announced that if VCU Medical Center reaches capacity, they will be caring for non-COVID-19 patients in one of the campus’ residence halls.

VCU said they have already started minor modifications at the VCU Honors College dorms to care for “non-COVID-19, low acuity patients.” The residence hall was originally built as a hospital.

We hope that there is no need to use the building for overflow low level acuity patients, but we consider it part of our community service mission to be prepared to help in this time of crisis. There is every intention to return the building to Honors College housing once the crisis has passed.” VCU

Students’ belongings are being “inventoried, boxed, labeled and relocated to storage at no cost to the student.”

The students will be contacted by Residential Life and Housing with information on how to get back their belongings, VCU said.

