RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As summer break comes to an end, students from all over the country head back to Richmond for school, and local universities open residence halls for the fall semester. From Aug. 17 through Aug. 21, students will be moving into on-campus residence halls at Virginia Commonwealth University and the University of Richmond.

Virginia Commonwealth University

Laurel Street will be closed this weekend between Grace Street and Main Street in downtown Richmond. All students were required to sign up for a move-in time slot and should have received move-in information sent to their VCU email the week of July 18. There will be limited street parking near residence halls due to an influx of cars moving students into buildings. Parking garages nearby residence halls will be available for paid parking opportunities.

Move-in information specific to individual residence halls can be found on the VCU Housing page online under 2022 Move-In. Unloading and parking maps are also available.

VCU will also begin its ‘Weeks of Welcome’ event series, featuring dozens of activities and programs to help new and returning students acclimate and increase awareness of tools of success, starting Friday, Aug. 19, around downtown Richmond.

University of Richmond

Traffic was to be expected on West Hampton Way and on Interstate195. Check-in took place between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17. All students were required to sign up for a move-in time slot. Parking was made available on campus to move students into residence halls.