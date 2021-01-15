VCU, VSU welcome back students for spring semester

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — College students in Central Virginia are slowly starting to get a taste of normalcy with move-in days for Virginia Commonwealth University and Virginia State University starting today.

Virginia Commonwealth University

Earlier this week, VCU President Dr. Michael Rao announced classes for the 2021 spring semester will begin virtually with hopes of returning to in-person and hybrid classes by March 8.

Move-in will remain unaffected, according to VCU Residential Life and Housing, though some changes are in store for those wishing to stay in on-campus housing or returning from break.

Earlier your student received an email from Dr. Rao announcing the adjustments to the spring 2021 semester. This does not affect residential move-in and we look forward to welcoming students for the spring semester.

Students returning to campus will see some changes. They will need to take a COVID-19 test and receive negative results. They’re also required to conduct daily health checks.

Starting next week, students who attend on-campus classes, residential students and student employees will be required to undergo random asymptomatic surveillance testing.

Classes are set to begin Monday, January 25.

Virginia State University

Move-in day at Virginia State University is also set to begin Friday, January 15, according to a VSU spokesperson.

The university released this informational video for students. Students will move-in through a step-by-step station process.

Prior to getting to campus, students need to register to check-in. After checking in, students will be tested for COVID-19 then get their student access card and be given PPE.

Classes at VSU are set to begin Monday, February 1.