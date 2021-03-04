VCU welcomes back students taking in-person, hybrid learning classes today

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Some Virginia Commonwealth University students are heading back to the classroom.

VCU students will start in-person and hybrid classes today, but before they do so, all students and employees, whether remote or on campus, are required to complete a daily health survey. The survey must be completed at dailyhealth.vcu.edu or by selecting “CampusReady” in your VCUMobile app.

University officials said these daily health checks are essential for community safety and a way for the school to monitor symptoms.

“Students must take the survey every day, including weekends, when school is in session. Employees must take it only on days they work,” VCU’s website explained. Failure to fill out the survey can result in disciplinary action.

VCU President Michael Rao said the decision to reopen campus was based on several factors including lower positivity rates on campus.

At this time, there are 46 student cases at VCU, compared to the 188 in January. During the fall semester, VCU reported a total of 497 student cases.

