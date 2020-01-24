VCU will no longer hold departmental graduations

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University is doing away with its smaller, department-sized graduation ceremonies.

According to VCU, rather than having a department ceremony with a couple of hundred students, thousands of students in the College of Humanities and Sciences would graduate at the same time.

Christopher Rasnick told 8News the move “makes the ceremonies more generic and less intimate.”

8News obtained an email sent to students explaining the decision:

A Change.org petition asked that the university restore departmental graduations. The online petition has garnered more than 1,000 signatures.

“We ask that VCU reinstate departmental graduations – these are events to celebrate what we spent four years working to achieve, and we would prefer them to be smaller celebrations that are not chaotic and take away from the significance of the moment,” the petition read.

Adam Cheek, who started the petition, expressed his disappointment with the decision, telling 8News the missed opportunity “to celebrate with people you’ve worked with for 4 years, give or take semester or 2, however long you were here, just seems a little unfair.”

“I’ve witnessed the smaller ceremonies and those seem to be the most impactful,” Cheek said. “Those always seem to be the ones people favor and enjoy more.”

LATEST STORIES: