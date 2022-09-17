RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VCUarts Theatre will be performing Oscar Wilde’s “The Importance of Being Earnest.” The sharp-witted comedy that the company says will still entertain audiences more than a century after its 1895 publication.

The show will be held at the W.E. Singleton Center for the Performing Arts on Park Avenue from Oct. 6 until Oct. 9.

The story follows a group of people in high society London in the late nineteenth century. Two bachelors, John ‘Jack’ Worthing and Algernon Moncrieff both create alter egos under the name of Ernest, and each attempts to win the heart of a woman (who conveniently claim to only love men called Ernest). They struggle to keep their stories straight, and as chaos ensues, they find themselves tangled in a tale of deception, disguise, and misadventure. The audience is forced to ask – will these men ever find out the vital importance of being earnest? Excert of the play summary from VCUarts Theatre

General Admission tickets cost $15 and discounts are available for students, alumni, seniors and the VCU community. Tickets can be purchased online or at 804-828-6026.

For more details visit the VCUarts website.