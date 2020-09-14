VCU’s Ram Pantry reopens for appointments only

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University Student Affairs announced in a tweet on Monday that their campus food pantry will be open for appointments Monday through Thursday. The Ram Pantry will be open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. for students in need to pickup food.

We are proud to announce the Ram Pantry has reopened by appointment only on Mondays-Thursdays 12-7. For more information please email rampantry@vcu.edu or visit the following link to gain access: https://t.co/INcGWACkAk. — VCU Student Affairs (@VCUdsa) September 14, 2020

The pantry exists to help provide food and other services to food insecure students. Students may receive a limited number of items once per week on a first-com first-serve basis.

For more information email rampantry@vcu.edu. To schedule an appointment, click here.

