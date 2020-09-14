RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University Student Affairs announced in a tweet on Monday that their campus food pantry will be open for appointments Monday through Thursday. The Ram Pantry will be open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. for students in need to pickup food.
The pantry exists to help provide food and other services to food insecure students. Students may receive a limited number of items once per week on a first-com first-serve basis.
For more information email rampantry@vcu.edu. To schedule an appointment, click here.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- GRTC reports 22nd employee case of COVID-19
- VCU’s Ram Pantry reopens for appointments only
- Hobby Lobby to raise minimum wage
- World War II B-17 Bomber open for tours and flights in Hanover
- GOP lawmaker: Investigation into DeJoy’s potential conflicts of interest a ‘kangaroo court’