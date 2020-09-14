VCU’s Ram Pantry reopens for appointments only

Richmond

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University Student Affairs announced in a tweet on Monday that their campus food pantry will be open for appointments Monday through Thursday. The Ram Pantry will be open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. for students in need to pickup food.

The pantry exists to help provide food and other services to food insecure students. Students may receive a limited number of items once per week on a first-com first-serve basis.

For more information email rampantry@vcu.edu. To schedule an appointment, click here.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events