RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (VDEQ) says the mysterious substances found dumped in various sites in Richmond and Henrico County are not believed to be hazardous to human health.

VDEQ has been working with Richmond and Henrico’s fire departments to clean the sites and investigate the origins of the drums filled with “various substances.”

According to a statement from the department, the preliminary investigation into the substances suggests they are “not hazardous to human health.” The department still asks residents to avoid the sites as the investigation continues.

On Thursday, May 11, 8News reported several drums filled with various unknown substances illegally dumped off Texas Avenue in Richmond, as well as in eastern Henrico behind a shopping center on Williamsburg Road and off Pollock Street in the Highland Park neighborhood.

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (VDEQ) is investigating the illegal dumping of multiple drums throughout Richmond and Henrico County. (Photo: The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, May 10, 2023)

Anyone with information related to the chemicals is asked to send an email to proprep@deq.virginia.gov.