RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) Richmond District has announced its plans for snow preparedness this winter season with the aim of keeping drivers safe.

A spokesperson for VDOT said the Richmond District is “ready for the upcoming winter season with staffing, equipment and materials in place.”

VDOT said its crews are “prepared to clear state-maintained roads in the district, with the interstates and limited-access roadways being the first priority. “

“Primary and major secondary roads with vital emergency and public facilities, or those with high-traffic volumes, will be cleared along with interstate and limited-access roadways as resources allow,” said a spokesperson for VDOT.

VDOT equipment for snow preparedness (Photo: Paul Nevadomski/8News)

For safety tips and resources, visit VDOT’s weather page.