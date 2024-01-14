RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has announced that crews have begun pre-treating roads in the Greater Richmond area ahead of low temperatures and a chance of flurries expected Sunday night and throughout the day Monday.

Below freezing temperatures may lead to ice on roadways, causing dangerous driving conditions, especially in Richmond and in the northern parts of the Greater Richmond area.

A spokesperson for VDOT said priority for pre-treatment is given to interstates, primary roads, and high-volume secondary routes.

Roads will be treated with saltwater brine to minimize the chance of ice bonding with pavement.

Drivers should expect to see slow-moving brining vehicles in the area, which are required to travel at 35 mph to ensure the brine solution is absorbed by the road. Drivers were asked by VDOT to give crews plenty of space and treat them as emergency response vehicles.

Drivers should stay off the roads during severe weather and use extreme caution if travel is necessary.

VDOT advises drivers to plan travel around forecasted weather conditions, as slick roads and rapidly changing conditions are possible. Travelers should use caution on overpasses, bridges, ramps and intersections, since these areas are the first to freeze over.

For the most up-to-date road conditions and traffic, drivers can check 511Virginia.org.