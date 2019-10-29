1  of  5
VDOT project may impact your commute beginning today

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (VDOT) will begin a long-term project Tuesday to repair the I-195 south overpass above Powhite Parkway (Route 76).

$15.7 million will go toward the project, which is expected to wrap up in spring of 2021.

The ramp from Cary Street/Cameron Avenue to I-195 south will be closed with a detour in place until the project’s completion.

Traffic will be rerouted north on Malvern Avenue to Monument Avenue east, back to I-195 south.

All lanes of I-195 south will remain open throughout the project.

