VDOT: Road treatment complete ahead of Sunday snow

A plow drives down a recently plowed road by Birch Pond in Saugus, Massachusetts, on January 7, 2022. – Areas of New England received up to 12 inches (30.5cms) of snow while many received 4 t0 6 inches (10 to 15cms). (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation has finished pretreating all interstates and major roads in the Richmond area ahead of winter weather forecasted for this Sunday.

Skies are currently clear in Richmond but temperatures will drop significantly and snow will begin falling early Sunday morning. Richmond is expected to get as much as an inch of snow.

VDOT crews will be working 12-hour shifts around the clock after the snow starts until all state-maintained roads are clear.

Drivers are reminded to only travel during winter weather if necessary and to take caution when driving in snowy conditions.