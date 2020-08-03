VDOT says they’re prepared for Tropical Storm Isaias

VDOT is preparing equipment, signs and staff for Tropical Storm Isaias. (Photo: VDOT Fredericksburg Twitter)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Crews from the Virginia Department of Transportation are ready to respond to any damage resulting from Tropical Storm Isaias.

The tropical storm is expected to hit the Commonwealth Tuesday morning but the state could feel the impacts of the storm Monday night.

Ahead of the storm, VDOT is working to do the following:

readying trucks and equipment

inspecting drainage facilities and clearing them, where necessary

planning for staff augmentation of Safety Service Patrols and Traffic Operations Centers for additional traffic monitoring, emergency response and motorist assistance capabilities along major routes

lifting lane closures, where possible, on major routes to keep roads clear for emergency responders

notifying additional debris/tree removal crews to be on standby once the storm arrives

VDOT recommends residents gather supplies for emergency kits for their homes and vehicles. Here’s information on what to include.