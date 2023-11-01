RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond drivers can expect an Interstate 95 ramp closure and traffic detour for the next two days.

If the weather permits, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will be closing the East Broad Street ramp to Interstate 95 on Nov. 1 at 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. on Nov. 2 for drainage pipe work.

Drivers should be aware of an eastbound traffic detour that takes them on Broad Street east to North 17th Street, south to East Grace Street, east to North 18th Street, and north to Broad Street westbound.

Anyone with questions can call VDOT’s customer service center at 800-367-7623.