RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is expected to close a number of ramps for two major interstates in Richmond this week due to paving work.

The closureswill affect both Interstate 295 South and Interstate 64 West. According to VDOT, the paving work will — weather permitting — begin on Sunday, Oct. 15, and last until Thursday, Oct. 19.

The schedule for the ramp closures is as follows:

I-295 South to Route 301 West Ramp — Sunday, Oct. 15 and Monday, Oct. 16

— Sunday, Oct. 15 and Monday, Oct. 16 Route 301 West to I-295 South Ramp — Sunday, Oct. 15 and Monday, Oct. 16

— Sunday, Oct. 15 and Monday, Oct. 16 I-295 South to Route 301 East Ramp — Sunday, Oct. 15 and Monday, Oct. 16

— Sunday, Oct. 15 and Monday, Oct. 16 Route 301 East to I-295 South Ramp — Sunday, Oct. 15 and Monday, Oct. 16

— Sunday, Oct. 15 and Monday, Oct. 16 Route 250 East to I-64 West Ramp — Wednesday, Oct. 18 and Thursday, Oct. 19

— Wednesday, Oct. 18 and Thursday, Oct. 19 I-64 West to Route 250 West Ramp — Wednesday, Oct. 18 and Thursday, Oct. 19

— Wednesday, Oct. 18 and Thursday, Oct. 19 Route 250 West to I-64 West Ramp — Wednesday, Oct. 18 and Thursday, Oct. 19

Drivers are encouraged to exercise caution in the area of these work zones.

Anyone with questions about the closures is encouraged to call VDOT’s customer service number at 800-367-7623.