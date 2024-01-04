RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will start road pre-treatment operations in several counties near the Richmond area ahead of this weekend’s winter storm.

On Thursday, Jan. 4, VDOT will start road pre-treatment operations in Henrico, Goochland and Hanover counties to prepare for winter weather conditions expected in the upcoming weekend.

The pre-treatment operations will take place in the northern and western areas of Interstate 95, as well as I-64, I-295 and Route 88.

Roads will be treated with saltwater brine by slow-moving work crews in an effort to reduce the chance of ice forming on the pavement. Drivers are advised to treat these crews as emergency response vehicles and yield, not pass them.

The Richmond District also has about 1,400 pieces of snow equipment — including trucks, plows, tractors and motor graders — to address any impact to the roads during and after winter weather conditions.

Drivers are advised to pay attention to local weather reports and limit their traveling as weather conditions could change. To check road conditions before traveling, drivers can go to 511virginia.org.