RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A utility break has shut down all northbound and southbound of Interstate-95 at the Hermitage Road overpass in Richmond.

According to VDOT, traffic moving north is being diverted to Exit 79 and those traveling south are being diverted to Exit 82. The utility break has also closed eastbound lanes of Interstate-64 at mile marker 187.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route as delays are expected.