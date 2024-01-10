RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Vegan Action is challenging 30 local businesses in its seventh annual vegan food event open for everyone to participate in and enjoy.

From Tuesday, Jan. 23, through Sunday, Jan. 28, Vegan Action will challenge 30 Richmond businesses — consisting of restaurants, cafes, bakeries and food trucks — to create deliciously unique vegan meals not offered on their regular menus in its “V72” event.

Event attendees will be able to vote for their favorite sweet treat and savory dish, and then the businesses that receive the highest votes will win plaques for their achievements.

The event will offer participants a “V72 Passport” which will be marked after they visit five or more participating businesses, and earn them a complimentary sweet treat from Ruby Scoops Ice Cream & Sweets, located at 120 W. Brookland Park Boulevard. The offer will be valid throughout February.

Restaurant donations from the sale of V72 dishes will go to Matchbox Mutual Aid, an organization that supports RVA Community Fridges and Food Not Bombs to deter food insecurity.

Some participating restaurants include:

821 Cafe

And Dim Sum

Bar Solita

Buttermilk Bake Shop

Cobra Cabana

Philly Vegan

Gold Lion Cafe

The Roosevelt

According to a spokesperson for Vegan Action, the event, which was started in 2018, used to be three days long. In 2021, the event was expanded to six days to allow more time for attendees to experience and explore the flavorful vegan cuisines offered.

Past event winners include the “Pickle Back Pizza” made by The Hop, a “Cannoli Cruffin” made by Idle Hands Bakery and a “General Tso’s Tofu” made by Soul N’ Vinegar.

For more information and the full list of participating restaurants, visit the event’s website here.