Vehicle crash involving firetruck on I-95 kills one person

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One person has died in a vehicle accident involving a fire truck on I-95, according to the Virginia State Police.

VSP said a vehicle struck a firetruck that was responding to a crash at exit 41 on I-95. The driver of the vehicle that truck the engine has died as a result of the crash.

State police said they are still investigating the incident, and no other details are available at this time.

All southbound lanes were closed following the crash. As of 8 p.m. the southbound left lane has reopened.

This is a breaking story, stay with 8News for updates.