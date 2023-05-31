RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A vehicle crash on Interstate 95 is causing delays for drivers in Richmond this morning.

The crash was first reported around 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31, and is located on I-95 North near the Leigh Street Viaduct.

According to VDOT, the north right lane and right shoulder are closed. Traffic is currently backed up by approximately three miles.

VDOT also reports there is a crash scene on Broad Street near the I-95 exit ramp. The east ramp is closed as a result.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.