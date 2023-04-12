RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A vehicle crash on Interstate 95 caused significant delays for drivers in Richmond.

The crash was first reported by VDOT around 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12, and was located on I-95 North near the Chamberlayne Avenue exit. At one point, there was a 2.5-mile backup.

As the crash scene was being cleared, a second crash incident was reported less than a mile away — near North Lombardy Street — around 8:30 a.m. There is currently a 2-mile delay, according o VDOT.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.