RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A vehicle crash on Interstate 95 South is caused delays to drivers in downtown Richmond.

The crash was first reported at 8:40 p.m., Sunday, July 31, and was located on I-95 southbound near the Franklin Street exit.

The south left shoulder, left lane and center lane were all closed, according to VDOT. At 9 p.m., traffic backups were reportedly 1 mile long.

At around 10 p.m., VDOT announced that the crash had been cleared.

(Courtesy of VDOT 511 traffic cameras)