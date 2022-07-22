RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)) — Two separate but nearby incidents are causing traffic delays on Interstate 95 North near downtown Richmond.

The Chamberlayne Avenue exit ramp near mile marker 76 on I-95 North has also been closed due to a vehicle fire, according to VDOT. The fire was first reported at 5:14 p.m.

Also, on I-95 North, a vehicle crash near mile marker 75 was first reported by VDOT at 5:34 p.m. The north right shoulder is currently closed as a result.

