Vehicle crashes into power pole on Cary Street after suspect flees traffic stop

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A vehicle ran into a power pole on Cary Street Wednesday afternoon after a suspect fled a traffic stop.

The Richmond Police Department said its Special Investigation Division investigators conducted a traffic stop for a wanted suspect in the 300 block of South Meadow Street at about 12:26 p.m.

The man driving the car stopped briefly before driving away from the traffic stop. About four blocks away in the 2200 block of West Cary Street, police said the suspect’s vehicle hit a power pole, causing it to fall onto the road.

The suspect was then taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Police say the suspect was charged with firearms and narcotics violations but did not give any other information about the suspect or his charges.

Dominion Energy said streetlights will be inoperative in the area of West Cary, West Main, Cherry and Meadow Streets tonight. Repairs are scheduled to start at 1 a.m. and should be back in service by Thursday night.