Vehicle fire closes lanes on I-95 SB in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers traveling southbound on Interstate-95 in Richmond, beware!

Traffic is backed up about three-mile following a vehicle fire near mile marker 71 (two miles south of Maury Street). According to VDOT, traffic is getting by in the left lane.

Drivers should expect delays.

