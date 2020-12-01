Vehicle fire closes lanes on I-95 SB in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers traveling southbound on Interstate-95 in Richmond, beware!
Traffic is backed up about three-mile following a vehicle fire near mile marker 71 (two miles south of Maury Street). According to VDOT, traffic is getting by in the left lane.
Drivers should expect delays.
