Vehicle fire closes lanes on I-95 SB in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- A former Richmond Public Schools teacher pleaded guilty to various charges linked to the vehicular death of Rakeem Bland, a father of five.

Police arrested Anthoneya A. Hodges following a two-vehicle crash on Midlothian Turnpike on Valentine's Day. According to police, Hodges was traveling down Midlothian Turnpike in a Nissan Kicks when she ran a red light and hit a GMC Suburban being driven by Bland, causing it to flip on its side.