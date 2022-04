RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A vehicle fire is currently causing traffic backups and a lane closure on I-95 in Richmond.

The Richmond Fire Department is responding to the incident. One lane of I-95 North by mile marker 76A has been blocked off. Expect delays in the area.

According to Virginia State Police, nobody was injured in the incident.

Photo of a vehicle fire on I-95North by mm 76A

