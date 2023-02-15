RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A vehicle fire on Interstate 64 is causing delays for drivers in the Richmond area, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).
The fire was first reported shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, on I-64 eastbound near the Mechanicsville Turnpike exit.
According to VDOT, the east right lane and right shoulder are closed — the east exit ramp also narrows. Drivers in the area can expect delays.
Around 3:45 p.m., VDOT reported that there was a 1-mile-long backup.
