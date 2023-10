RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A vehicle fire on Interstate 95 caused delays for drivers in Richmond on Friday morning.

The incident was first reported by VDOT around 8 a.m. on Oct. 27 and was located on I-95 North near the Hermitage Road exit.

According to VDOT, the north right shoulder was closed.

VDOT traffic cameras show the scene was cleared around 9 a.m.